Many school buses cancelled in the northeast Thursday

All four student transportation services in northeastern Ontario have at least one route cancellation after a winter storm blew in overnight.

Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled all school buses in the Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin districts Thursday.

All schools remain open, but no transportation will be provided, the bus service said on its website Thursday morning.

The Algoma & Huron-Superior Transportation Services has cancelled only one route Thursday, St. Anne's School in Spanish, Ont.

Nipissing – Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has cancelled three corridors due to road conditions and freezing rain: Mattawa, Redbridge/Thorne and West Nipissing, including River Valley/Field, Verner/Lavigne and Sturgeon Falls/Jocko Point.

North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled eight routes Thursday: B-102_RURAL, F-141, F-307, F-310, L-204, L-205, L-207 and L-220.