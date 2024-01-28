Many snowmobile trails in northern Ont. are still closed

Mild weather conditions are causing problems with snowmobile trails across northern Ontario.

The warmer-than-normal winter temperatures are also causing frustration for officials with the North Bay Snowmobile Club (NBSC) as volunteers have put in many hours to get the trails to where they are now.

Monday morning, the club announced trails across the North Bay area are closed due to mild weather and no snow.

“Without consistent snow and cold, we’re in trouble. That’s where we are now,” said Shawn Flindall, NBSC’s public relations director.

"Trails are unsafe and will not be re-opening until we get more snowfall. We ask all snowmobilers to stay off all trails and all area lakes."

Officials told CTV News that the ice conditions on all area lakes, swamps and waterways are inconsistent.

"We hope to see cold and snow in the coming days and weeks so that we can resume our grooming activities," Flindall said in an email update Monday.

The club offered the following notes to snowmobile enthusiasts in the area:

Not all trails are open. Some remain closed for safety reasons as they are just not ready.

Ride with caution on trails opened under “yellow caution” conditions.

If lake trails are not open – don’t go on them.

Many trails are on private property and it is illegal to be on them if they are still closed. Please no trespassing – ride on open trails only.

Riders are encouraged to ensure that their sled is in good working condition, know and share their planned route, dress appropriately and never ride alone.

Carry safety gear and follow all the speed limits and rules of the trails.

“The NBSC and all area clubs thank the many landowners who allow us to use their property for our trails – without them, none of this is possible,” the club said in a recent news release.

The club is also reminding all riders to refer to the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs map on its website regularly for updates.