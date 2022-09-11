ManyFest draws thousands to Winnipeg’s downtown

Winnipeg's largest street festival returned to the city's core marking an important step in downtown Winnipeg's post-lockdown recovery.

This year was Manyfest's first time back since the pandemic, a big deal for the organizing Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

"ManyFest is just one of those really special things that happen downtown. It is a convenient place for people to come down, and it's just something you can't find anywhere else," said Pam Hardman, director of marketing, communications and engagement at Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

It's a sentiment echoed by the vendors at the festival.

"You know, with the fountain going in the middle and all the people down here, I really enjoy this venue here. It's pretty nice," said Vern Schellenberg, the owner of VBS Furniture.

"Having ManyFest on Broadway this time of year, at the end of the year, caps off the summer season and puts a smile on everyone's face," said Dennis Patkau, owner of The Lemon.

Downtown Winnipeg BIZ estimates ManyFest brought more than 40,000 people to downtown Winnipeg -- something vital for a core still bouncing back from pandemic problems.

In April, a survey from the BIZ found only 47 per cent of people were back working in office towers at least part-time.

"There are still challenges," said Hardman. "Businesses are still recovering, but we are starting to see the people come back again."

The event was a nice reminder of what the city's core has to offer for festival attendees.

"Anytime we can bring people downtown, I think it's a great thing for the city of Winnipeg," said Patkau.

"We always talk about how Winnipeg should be more open and be able to walk around, so this is really fun," said another attendee who had bought a lemonade.