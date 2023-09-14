Map and road closures for Open Streets Windsor on Sunday

The City of Windsor has released a map with road closures and vehicle crossing points for Open Streets Windsor.

Open Streets Windsor “The Big 8” Kilometre Edition is an 8-kilometre vehicle-free route on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maps

View the eight-kilometre Open Streets 2023 Route Map spanning numerous neighbourhoods of the city that will be temporarily open to people but closed to cars.

New: Residents/visitors can now also view the city’s Hub Activity Map for a list of things do see and do along the route.

Vehicle Crossing Points

Once again, drivers who just need to get from point A to B along the event route during Open Streets Windsor will be able to cross at the following 10 signalized intersections:

Bruce Avenue at University Avenue East

Victoria Avenue at University Avenue East

Pelissier Street at University Avenue East

Goyeau Street at University Avenue East

Pitt Street at Civic Esplanade

Chatham Street and Argyle Avenue

Parent Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Gladstone Avenue at Wyandotte Street East

Lincoln Road at Wyandotte Street East

Walker Road at Wyandotte Street East

Note: Streets will be closed from one hour prior to event to one hour after event (streets closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

About Rosalie Trombley

Open Streets Windsor will be hosting special entertainment at each of our 8 hubs to honour Big 8 radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley’s contributions to the performing arts!

Rosalie started her career in Windsor at CKLW as a part-time switchboard operator and receptionist, then accepted a position in the music library, and after learning the ins and outs of how a Top 40 radio station worked – moved into a full-time position as CKLW's music director.

In her position as a music director, she shaped many lives through the power of music. For the listener, she gave them hits that became part of their childhood and core memories, and for artists, she had a huge influence on their careers. It’s been said that artists from all genres would sit on the couch at CKLW waiting for a chance to meet with her to check out their music.

Rosalie died in 2021, but her legacy and influence still lives on today. She has been inducted into the Motor City (Detroit) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Canadian Music Week Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

www.OpenStreetsWindsor.ca