Map and timeline: Cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region's publicly funded schools

Students in Waterloo Region returned to the classroom in early September.

According to public health guidance, a school will declare an outbreak if there are two or more cases of COVID-19 with an epidemiological link.

Still, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have said they will get involved as soon as there's evidence of a single case.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Region Catholic School Board will inform the public about any student and staff cases within their schools.

Here is a map and timeline of all the local cases reported by the WRDSB and WCDSB so far in the 2021-2022 school year.

MAP

TIMELINE

Sept. 7: The WCDSB reported a case in a student at St. Brigid CES.