Map and timeline: Cases of COVID-19 reported in Waterloo Region's publicly funded schools
Students in Waterloo Region returned to the classroom in early September.
According to public health guidance, a school will declare an outbreak if there are two or more cases of COVID-19 with an epidemiological link.
Still, Region of Waterloo Public Health officials have said they will get involved as soon as there's evidence of a single case.
The Waterloo Region District School Board and Waterloo Region Catholic School Board will inform the public about any student and staff cases within their schools.
Here is a map and timeline of all the local cases reported by the WRDSB and WCDSB so far in the 2021-2022 school year.
MAP
TIMELINE
Sept. 7: The WCDSB reported a case in a student at St. Brigid CES.
