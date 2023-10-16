iHeartRadio

Map: Halloween displays in Windsor-Essex


Homes around Windsor-Essex decorated for Halloween. (Submitted to CTV Windsor)

Several Windsor-Essex homes are decked out for Halloween and CTV Windsor has created an interactive map of the spooktacular decorations in the region.

Submit your display by emailing us at newsnow@bellmedia.ca.

Please include the address and a picture of your decor.

Click on the icons for locations of spooky displays in your neighbourhood.

The map can be enlarged by clicking on the icon on the top right.

