Map shows where to find a patio in Downtown Kitchener

Downtown Kitchener has released a map of local patios ahead of reopening on Friday.

As of 12:01 a.m., outdoor dining can begin again as Ontario moves into Step 1 of its reopening plan.

The map from Downtown Kitchener has information on patios in Innovation District from Victoria Street to Francis Street, City Centre District from Francis Street to Benton Street, and Market District from Benton Street to Cedar Street.

Uptown Waterloo also has a map of local patios reopening this week.

Map images by Downtown Kitchener