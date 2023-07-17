Maple Creek cowboy named 2023 Calgary Stampede champion
Maple Creek, Sask.’s Jared Parsonage is bringing home a bronze statue and $50,000 cheque after being crowned the 2023 Calgary Stampede champion for bull riding this past week.
Parsonage, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Canada national standings won Pool B with a perfect three-for-three performance.
He then swept through the semi-final and final rounds to capture a perfect five for five event, not getting bucked off once.
Parsonage earned 78.5 points on Toothless Smile before collecting 83.5 points on Blue Magic and 85 points on Devils Advocate in Pool B action, PBR said on its website.
In the semi-finals, Parsonage finished second with an 88 point ride on Red Rocker to advance to the final round where he was the only man to make the eight-second whistle, scoring 89 points riding Wild Time, PBR said.
Parsonage finished second at the Stampede in 2019 and third in 2022.
Three other Canadians won their events in 2023, with tie-down roper Beau Cooper, saddle bronc rider Dawson Hay and steer wrestler Scott Guenthner capturing first place as well.
-
Winnipeg police looking for suspicious vehicle, woman possibly in distressWinnipeg police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and ensure that a passenger is safe.
-
Rebuilding and recovery continues one year after wind storm near Medicine Hat, Alta.It's been one year since a wind storm tore through a group of properties west of Medicine Hat, Alta. The storm caused millions of dollars in damage and impacted more than 20 homes.
-
RCMP search for male duo after rash of break-ins across western Sask.Sask. RCMP are on the hunt for two men following a series of possibly connected break-ins.
-
Sask. university researchers using AI to measure 'biological age', help reduce risk of cardiovascular diseaseResearchers at the University of Saskatchewan are using artificial intelligence (AI) to better predict risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD).
-
Siblings awarded $30K in damages after landlord refused to allow them to share one-bedroom apartmentA landlord's refusal to allow a brother and sister to share a one-bedroom apartment was found to be discriminatory by B.C.'s Human Rights Tribunal, and the siblings were awarded more than $30,000 in damages.
-
OPP nabs stunt drivers along the new Highway 26 near Wasaga BeachPolice patrolling Highway 26 between Wasaga Beach and Collingwood handed out stunt driving charges to two motorists accused of speeding along the new roadway.
-
-
Massage therapist's registration revoked after conviction for assaulting female patient: collegeA former massage therapist in New Westminster has had his registration cancelled for at least five years after he was convicted of assault, according to a disciplinary decision by the professional regulator.
-