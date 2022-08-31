Maple Leaf Foods teases plant opening this year

The new Maple Leaf brand poultry processing plant in London is expected to open later this year.

A tweet on the company’s Twitter account on Tuesday night indicated the facility will be opening in the later half of this year — with a video, providing a sneak peak inside the operation.

The company added they are now looking for new members to join their team.

Construction on the $660-million, 640,000 square foot facility started back in 2018.

Maple Leaf foods is calling it one of the most technologically advanced poultry-processing plants in the world.

