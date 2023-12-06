Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg set for hip surgery, done for the season
Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg's season is over.
Toronto general manager Brad Treliving told reporters after Wednesday's practice the 31-year-old is set to undergo hip surgery in the coming weeks that will keep him sidelined up to six months.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Klingberg signed a US$4.15-million contract with the Leafs in free agency with an eye toward the smooth-skating Swede adding to the team's attack.
But he struggled early and never looked comfortable in Toronto, registering five assists in 14 games.
Klingberg, who hasn't played since Nov. 11, was placed on long-term injured reserve last month.
Treliving can now use Klingberg's $4.15-million salary cap hit to bolster his roster, with help for a battered blue line also currently missing Timothy Liljegren (high ankle sprain) and Mark Giordano (broken finger) a top priority.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2023.
-
Yarmouth man charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences: N.S. RCMPNova Scotia RCMP says a 50-year-old Yarmouth man has been charged in relation to child pornography and drug offences.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich homeA 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.
-
City to axe 311 email option in effort to improve wait timesStarting next year, Winnipeg residents will no longer be able to email 311, after staff identified it as one of the least effective ways to contact the city service.
-
Businesses, residents affected by June flooding in west-central Alberta can begin applying for disaster fundingA provincial program that helps communities recover from unexpected disasters will provide up to $68 million in funding for a clutch of communities in west-central Alberta following damage from June flooding.
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infantWinnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposalA major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
-
'More work to do' for investigations of child abuse and neglect: Auditor’s reportThe Ministry of Social Services has more work to do when it comes to investigating cases of child abuse and neglect, according to the Provincial Auditor’s Report released on Wednesday.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalismThe Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.