Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25K for ref abuse

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays.

The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night.

The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26.

The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officials" during Tuesday's game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2022.