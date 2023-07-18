Maple Leafs hire former Canucks executive Clancey as assistant general manager
The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Derek Clancey as assistant general manager, player personnel, the NHL club announced Tuesday.
The 54-year-old spent last season as an assistant GM with the Vancouver Canucks.
He was a pro scout with the Calgary Flames in the 2021-22 season following 14 with Pittsburgh.
The Penguins won three Stanley Cups during Clancey's time with the club. He was a pro scout for three seasons (2007-08 to 2009-10), director of pro scouting for nine seasons (2010-11 to 2018-19), and director of player personnel for two seasons (2019-20 to 2020-21).
"I feel Derek is one of the premier talent evaluators in our game," Leafs general manager Brad Treliving said in a statement. "He is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and will play a big role as we continue our goal of building a championship team."
Clancey, from St. John's, N.L., is part of a rebuilt front office in Toronto that includes Treliving, who replaced former GM Kyle Dubas in the off-season, and special adviser to the GM Shane Doan.
As a player, Clancey played eight seasons in the ECHL with Winston-Salem, Erie, Toledo, Columbus and Chesapeake. He was elected to the ECHL's Hall of Fame in 2020.
Jim Rutherford, the Canucks' president of hockey operations, paid tribute to Clancey and his work in a statement.
"Derek has been with me since I started in Pittsburgh and is a terrific hockey guy. This is a situation that works well for both the Canucks and Maple Leafs," Rutherford said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2023.
