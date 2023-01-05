iHeartRadio

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner named NHL All-Star


Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) celebrates his third goal of the game with Auston Matthews (34) in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Detroit.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya

Toronto Maple Leafs' winger Mitch Marner has been selected to play in this year's NHL All-Star game.

On Thursday, the NHL announced one player from each team to play in the annual exhibition tournament on Feb. 3 to Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Florida.

The 25-year-old has 14 goals and 43 points so far in the 2022 season and last month went on a team-record 23-game point streak.

 Three remaining players per division will be selected as part of an online vote. Voting begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and runs through Jan.17

Florida’s getting a new magic show in town �� pic.twitter.com/nayN2a9BHP

— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 6, 2023
