Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to one-year, $5.5M deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The contract features a no-movement clause and a maximum signing bonus, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.
Bertuzzi split the 2022-23 season between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins and posted eight goals and 22 assists in 50 games between the two teams.
The Sudbury, Ont., native was acquired by the Bruins on March 2.
- Download the CTV News app now and get local alerts on your device
- Get local breaking news and updates sent to your email inbox
Bertuzzi had five goals and five assists for the Bruins in the playoffs as they fell to the Florida Panthers in seven games.
The 28-year-old is coming off a two-year, $9.5 million deal he signed with Detroit in 2021. The contract carried an average annual value of $4.75 million.
Bertuzzi has 92 goals and 126 assists in 326 career regular-season games.
�� We’ve signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year contract pic.twitter.com/T8PLhhOqRP— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 2, 2023
-
'Plains, Trains and Lines of Sight' the focus of new Regina art exhibitThe Lobby Gallery located in The Regina Performing Arts Centre is featuring a show centered on a regular sight in Saskatchewan – passing trains.
-
Kelowna, B.C., wildfire under control; evacuation alerts endEvacuation alerts and a state of local emergency caused by a wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C., have ended.
-
A facelift for a frog: Much loved Regina sculpture being restoredA much loved sculpture that's been featured on the front lawn of the University of Regina College Avenue Campus since the 1970s is getting a well deserved restoration.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital after collision Monday eveningOne person was been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle Monday evening
-
Regina Chamber Music Festival brings artistic community together, organizers sayThe 2023 Regina Chamber Music Festival has kicked off with a sunrise serenade that took place in Wascana Park.
-
Edmonton Oilers' prospects lace up for annual development campJust days after this year's NHL entry draft, Edmonton Oilers' prospects hit the ice in Edmonton for the team's annual development camp.
-
Palliative care doctor calls for broader change as province discusses allowing MAiD at St. Paul’s HospitalAllowing medically assisted dying at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver isn't good enough, says a palliative care physician who wants to see an end to all religious exemptions that force patients in B.C. to transfer in order to access the care they are seeking.
-
Waterloo region under heat warningEnvironment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
BC Ferries concludes busy long weekend with more full sailings and long waitsAs the Canada Day long weekend winds down, traffic on BC Ferries from Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver ramped up Monday.