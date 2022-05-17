Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner became the latest victim in a wave of armed carjackings on Monday night, with his incident occurring outside a movie theatre in Etobicoke, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Marner was in his Range Rover in the area of Islington Avenue and the Queensway at 7:45 p.m. on Monday when he was carjacked.

Police said three suspects, two armed with guns and another with a knife, approached Marner’s vehicle, reportedly in the area of Cineplex Cinemas Queensway.

They then sped off in the vehicle.

He was not injured in the encounter.

Multiple sources told CP24 Marner was brought to 22 Division hours after the incident to give statements to investigators.

"We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening," a Leafs spokesperson wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services."

At about the same time of night two days earlier, two male suspects attempted to carjack a woman in the same area but were not successful.

Police officers chased the suspects on foot in that incident but did not make any arrests.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are connected.

Marner and his teammates crashed out of the NHL playoffs on Saturday night with a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toronto Mayor John Tory called the spate of carjackings occurring in the city and the wider region a “plague.”

“It is a plague that is getting worse and not better and I don’t blame the police for that. I think what we have here is highly organized criminal activity that is going on,” he said on Tuesday.

He said everyday residents were coming forward with stories of violent carjackings.

“I had a story told to me by a north Toronto resident just in the last week or so where kids were taken out of a car at gunpoint at night and in this case it is one of our hockey heroes. But this shouldn’t happen to anybody.”

He added that the police were aware of his concern and multiple investigations are underway into the violent incidents.

“I have talked to the police chief about it. They have made some very successful arrests in this area in the last number of days but they are going to have top keep at it and if they need resources to make sure they can get at these organized gangs who are doing this kind of thing (the city will be there).”

Teammate William Nylander said he thought a movie outing was not a situation where anyone would anticipate getting carjacked.

"I don’t really think you can do anything in that situation," he said. "How are you supposed to know that people are going to be waiting for you. Going to the movies like that might be the last place I’d think somebody would come. You have to be alert but I don’t think there’s much you can do if someone comes after you like that."

Speaking about the end of the team's season, teammate Mark Giordano said he was glad to see Marner at a team meeting Tuesday after his ordeal.

"It’s a really scary situation, I am glad to see him today and talk to him and see that everything’s okay with him but those are things are never easy to deal with as a person," he told reporters. "It’s a scary situation for sure."

Marner did not speak to reporters after the team meeting on Tuesday.

