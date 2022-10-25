Maple Ridge man dies in ATV crash near Princeton
A Maple Ridge man died over the weekend after an ATV crash near Princeton, local Mounties say.
Police were called by B.C. Ambulance Service at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a fatal crash in the Coalmont Pit area. The 55-year-old victim was staying with friends in Tulameen, a small community about 20 kilometres northeast of Princeton.
When the group was returning, the victim reportedly stayed at the back, and chose to take a route up a steep hill. Another friend took a less-steep route, police said.
"When the victim did not arrive at the top, (the friend) went to look for him and found him laying on the hill with (the) ATV below him," Sgt. Rob Hughes told CTV News Vancouver in an emailed statement.
"His friends attempted CPR for some time before transporting him in a side-by-side where they met B.C. Ambulance paramedics."
He was taken to Princeton General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the rider was wearing a helmet and it's not believed alcohol contributed to the crash.
"It would appear at this time, that the hill was too steep for the ATV and it rolled over backwards on the male," Hughes said.
