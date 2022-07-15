Maple Ridge shooting now fatal, IHIT called
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge after one of the two people shot there Friday morning succumbed to her injuries.
Ridge Meadows RCMP said in a news release that officers were called to the area of 226 Street and 119 Avenue around 8:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, police found that a man and a woman had sustained gunshot wounds.
They were taken to hospital, and BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News one of them was in critical condition.
RCMP said the man had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the woman has since died.
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the case, police said, adding that they believe the shooting was not random.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam or other surveillance video to contact IHIT at 877-551-4448.
-
Ripudaman Singh Malik killing has hallmarks of professional 'hit': B.C.'s former top copThe killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik has all the hallmarks of a professional murder for hire, according to British Columbia's former solicitor general.
-
Boat towed to Vancouver shore after captain, passengers 'overcome with fumes': first respondersA boat had to be towed to shore in Vancouver Saturday and seven people aboard were taken to the hospital, according to first responders.
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year breakEven with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeupNew Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
'It's amazing’' Football fans descend upon Wolfville, N.S. for CFL gameTen thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
One man dead after shooting that locked down Union StationUnion Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit wasteHow organizers, vendors at the Calgary Stampede are limiting waste
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers sayA person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for Manitoba wildfire evacueesThe Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.