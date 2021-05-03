Maple Ridge stabbing: Man hospitalized, woman injured in assault involving 2 masked men

Mounties are investigating an assault that left two people injured on Sunday night.

Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to a home on Cook Avenue in Maple Ridge after paramedics found two injured people inside.

Their injuries were consistent with stab wounds, the RCMP said.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover. A woman received minor injuries in the incident.

Their home is known to police, officers said of the incident, which appeared to have begun with an altercation between two men and the residents.

Officers have not said what had started the altercation that led to the assault, nor have they provided many details on the suspects.

The RCMP said Monday that one has been described as heavy set, while the other is of average build. They were told both had been wearing masks.

Mounties are looking to speak to witnesses, and ask anyone with more information to contact them or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.