Maple Ridge traffic: Fatal crash on Haney Bypass, drivers told to take another route
One person died in a crash in Maple Ridge Wednesday that blocked traffic on a busy commuter route for hours.
The Ridge Meadows RCMP said two vehicles collided on the Haney Bypass, and one person died at the scene. No identifying details about that person have been given, including which of the vehicles they'd been in.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the investigation was ongoing and nothing had been ruled out as a cause or factor.
The crash on Haney Bypass was between Burnett and 227th streets.
Mounties warned that traffic on that stretch of the bypass would be impacted for hours as its investigators worked at the scene, and drivers were told to take other routes.
The scene indicated there may have been a head-on collision, though that detail has also not been confirmed.
A minivan that came to a stop near a barrier along the roadside was severely damaged, especially at the front driver's side. It appeared the airbags had been deployed, and the driver's door was mangled.
Also at the scene was a semi truck with front-end damage, stopped on the other side of the road facing the other direction.
-
-
Canada's men's national soccer team cracks FIFA's top 50Canada has cracked the top 50 in the FIFA world rankings, climbing three places to No. 48 in the latest numbers.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notificationsOntario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
Flu shots available in Nova Scotia next weekBeginning Monday, flu shots will be available for free at most pharmacies, family doctors, family practice nurses and nurse practitioners across Nova Scotia.
-
-
Ontario New Democrats pitch 'zero emissions' auto strategy to save Windsor jobsDays after automaker Stellantis announced it will be cutting the second shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant, the Ontario New Democrats are pitching a zero emissions vehicle plan to “fight for auto jobs in Windsor now and for generations to come.”
-
Northern man charged after assault with piece of wood, pellet gunA 62-year-old man from northern Ontario has been charged after an assault involving a piece of wood and a pellet gun, police say.
-
CRB expiring Saturday, to be replaced with COVID-19 lockdown benefitThe Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) will expire as of Oct. 23, and will be replaced by a targeted benefit that helps individuals whose work is impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Canada Post stops delivery to Victoria neighbourhood over concerns about off-leash dogsResidents living on the 1800-block of Gonzales Avenue have been without mail service for more than a month after Canada Post suspended delivery due to safety concerns about off-leash dogs.