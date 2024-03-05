Maple syrup producers tap into government funding to boost business
Three Simcoe County maple syrup producers are among 77 successful applicants in Ontario to tap into a significant funding boost from the provincial and federal governments to enhance operations.
The two governments announced a more than $1 million cost-shared investment through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership to upgrade equipment and increase production in the maple syrup sector.
"Maple syrup is a quintessentially Canadian treat, and this program is designed to expand the size, efficiency and competitiveness of Ontario's maple syrup sector," said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs.
The funding will also help with managing woodlots, like marking trees and creating forest plans.
The initiative came about after talks with businesses in the sector as part of the government's efforts to support agriculture and food industry growth.
"This is a great first step to mutually grow the maple syrup sector in Ontario," stated Randal Goodfellow, Ontario Maple Syrup Producers' Association president.
The list of selected producers has yet to be publicly released.
