Maple syrup season begins in Simcoe County
Maple syrup season is just around the corner in Simcoe County.
Maple Grove Syrup and Sleigh Rides in Severn Township hosted the first maple tapping event of the season on Saturday.
Organizers say they are looking forward to a better season.
"We had a really poor season, one of the worst seasons on record," Brent Beers from Maple Grove Syrup and Sleigh Rides says. "Now everybody's looking forward to a good bumper crop this year."
Beers says temperatures and the forecast appears favourable so far.
The production of maple syrup provides an economic boost for Simcoe County.
"We have a lot of local individuals producing syrup, making all kinds of items that are giving back to our economy," Beers says. "And the money goes right back into the tourism economy for the County of Simcoe."
