Maple syrup tradition at Kings Landing in New Brunswick marks 40 years

The spring tradition of rolling maple syrup on fresh snow is marking 40 years as a flagship event at New Brunswick’s Kings Landing.

About 1,500 people attended ‘Maple: The First Taste of Spring” on its first day, Saturday, about 25 minutes west of Fredericton.

The event, which for decades was called ‘Sugar Bush,’ will resume on March 16 and 17.

“We have lots of people who return every year,” says Chelsey Gould, a marketing specialist at Kings Landing. “It’s something that is unique compared to our regular season.”

The event includes sap boiling demonstrations, maple syrup candy making, horse wagon rides, and tours of historic buildings.

An on-site charity breakfast, organized by the Luxor Shriners of New Brunswick, is also fundraising for children’s medical expenses.

“It’s one of the major fundraisers we have every year,” says Shriners potentate Randall Nelson, noting a total of 474 breakfasts were served Saturday.

“That’s a good day,” he said.

Kings Landing will officially open for its regular season in June, with special events and exhibits marking the site’s 50th anniversary.

The official grand opening of Kings Landing on July 20, 1974 followed construction of the Mactaquac Hydroelectric Dam on the Saint John River. The site is a recreation of a 19th century rural community with costumed interpreters, farm animals, and about 90,000 historic artifacts.

