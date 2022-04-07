Maplelicious: Sudbury restaurants raise money for the mission

It’s maple syrup season and local restaurants in Sudbury are using the ingredient to make dishes that will support those most in need in our community.

'Maplelicious' is the latest fundraiser put on by the Sudbury Hospitality Association of Restaurant Entrepreneurs, also known as SHARE Sudbury.

“We feel lucky that we survived through all this and we want to give back to the community,” said Filippo Rocca, owner of Bella Vita Cucina.

Nine independently owned restaurants are offering dishes until April 11 made with maple syrup.

“We’re doing a stuffed phyllo with brie cheese from Québec and it's also infused with the maple and drizzled with the maple on top," said Rocca.

Will help Elgin Street Mission

"We also have a pork chop grilled and it's topped with apple cider maple infusion topping like a sauce. We also came up with this dish that is a salmon fillet. It is baked and then topped with our local maple syrup with soya and sesame seeds a lot of people like that one."

A portion of the proceeds will be going to the Elgin Street Mission, something officials said is greatly appreciated.

“The thing that we’ve seen really explode over the last two years is paper products,” said Amanda Robichaud, of the Elgin Street Mission

"One year we spent $100,000 on paper products and so we’re excited to start doing dishes again. So all these donations really just help us provide valuable services to our clients without any cost to them."

SHARE Sudbury has raised more than $100,000 in the city since its inception in 2014.