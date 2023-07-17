Marathon, Ont., suspect charged with murder
The Ontario Provincial Police charged one person with murder July 15 in connection with a death in the northwestern Ontario community of Marathon.
Police were called just before 1:30 a.m. to respond after an individual was located with life-threatening injuries.
“Emergency medical services transported the victim to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased,” the OPP said in a news release.
The victim was identified as Charity Bittern-Moses, age 39, of Marathon.
A 20-year-old from Marathon has been charged with second-degree murder. The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on July 20.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.
“Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety,” police said.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
