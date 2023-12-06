Marc Mueller will return to Saskatchewan as Riders offensive coordinator

Marc Mueller will return to his hometown of Regina to serve as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ next offensive coordinator.

The Riders acquired Mueller from the Calgary Stampeders – where he served as its quarterback coach for the past four seasons. He previously served as the team’s running back coach and as a defensive assistant.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring Marc back home to Saskatchewan as the offensive coordinator,” said newly minted head coach Corey Mace in a news release.

“He was an instrumental part of my process, and his time spent on both sides of the ball learning from the likes of John Hufnagel, Dave Dickenson and Ryan Dinwiddie make him the perfect person to take on this role. I am excited for what he will add to the Rider offence and our organization.”

Mueller was born and raised in Regina and played six seasons with the University of Regina Rams from 2007-2012 and served as the Rams quarterbacks coach in 2013 prior to his time in Calgary.

Mueller is the grandson of CFL Hall of Fame quarterback and Saskatchewan Roughrider legend Ron Lancaster. Mueller’s father, Larry, served as the Roughriders assistant general manager from 1989 to 1992.

The Riders also announced that current special team coordinator Kent Maugeri would be staying with the club.

Maugeri has been with the Green and White since 2016 – serving as a quality control coach and a running backs coach before assuming his special teams role.

“Kent has done a phenomenal job in his eight seasons with the Roughriders, growing relationships and working hands on with the team roster,” Mace said. “His colleagues and players speak highly of him, and his philosophies align with my vision for how I want our team to play. I’m elated to keep him in Saskatchewan and watch him lead our special teams unit.”

Both Mueller and Maugeri have committed to two year contracts.