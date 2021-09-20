Marc Serré re-elected in Nickel Belt

The CTV News desk has declared Marc Serré the winner in Nickel Belt.

With more than 81 per cent of the votes cast, Serré had 32.8 per cent, ahead of second-place candidate Charles Humphrey for the Conservatives who had 27.8.

Serré , who made headlines during the campaign when he was attacked by a woman in his campaign office, has held the seat since 2015.

Original story:

It’s a smaller crowd than is usually gathered at the campaign office of Marc Serré for the federal election night results.

In both the 2015 and 2019 federal elections, Serré said he watched the results roll in at his campaign headquarters because he says "I win or lose with the team." With COVID- restrictions, there are only 20 people in attendance for election night 2021.

Serré’s team said there were over 17,000 votes cast during advanced polling for the Nickel Belt riding and approximately 2,500 mail-in ballots were counted.

In the 2019 federal election, Serre received 45 per cent of the vote in 11,000 advanced polling ballots. Overall, he said he feels good as he awaits results Monday night.