March break gets underway in Ottawa

Bryan Mann-Lewis is saying goodbye to the grey skies and cool temperatures.

“I’m just done with the cold and the dark,” he said.

His work’s out of office reply is activated for March Break.

“They asked if they could call me. I said no,” Mann said.

His family checked in at the Ottawa International Airport and four-year-old Max can't wait for their final destination.

“Punta Canaaaa,” he said. “I’m going to build a sandcastle!”

The Ottawa Airport Authority says Thursday and Friday were the busiest travel days for this March Break and they estimate about 6,500 departures over the weekend.

There are also those who are staying closer to home.

“We see starfish and some anemones,” said Esmé Dunkley. She and her sister Elsie are spending time with grandma Liz at the Canadian Museum of Nature.

“They're coming to visit us from Halifax, Nova Scotia,” said Liz. “They're going skiing tomorrow.”

The museum is hosting a slew of programs as they welcome thousands of visitors from near and far.

“We had Quebec March Break last week. Lots of visitors and this week coming up, we have Ontario, March Break,” said Canadian Museum of Nature educator Maria Bouse.

A great destination for those looking for a family friendly activity, especially on a cool rainy day.

A winter travel advisory is in effect heading into Monday. The rain is expected to turn into snow which could affect road conditions. Environment Canada is encouraging those to consider delaying non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Back at the Ottawa airport, there's no delays yet. The Carnaffan family is ready for a week of fun in the sun.

“I am most looking forward to going to the beach and jumping into the waves again,” said seventh grade student Matthew Carnaffan.

Mom Christine and dad Steven are also excited.

“We're going with four other families,” she said.

“Just looking forward to relaxation time with friends and just good times,” added Steven.