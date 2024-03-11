March Break in the capital region: Families enjoying many fun activities

As March Break kicks off across the province, families looking for some fun are ready to explore what the capital region has to offer.

From thrilling roller coasters to big museum exhibits and alpine skiing adventures, there's something for everyone during this week off of school.

At Funhaven, the Lavaller brothers, Nicolas and Jeremy, are among the many kids having a blast.

"We're having a lot of fun," says Nicolas Lavaller. "We just went on the big rollercoaster and it was fast. There was lots of spinning around."

The indoor entertainment destination offers an array of activities, including bumper cars, arcades, laser tag, and immersive virtual reality games.

"We have lots of technology here. For instance, we are the only ones in Canada who feature the Hyper Tech. It's a VR-based platform that raises up and lowers down and blasts you with hot and cold too. There's three different games for all kinds of age groups, starting from as young as six and going all the way. It's real fun," says Yury Putnim, Funhaven owner. "We just finished some of the upgrades to the facility in preparation for the March Break. We're fully ready and excited to see all of our guests and families."

Meanwhile, young Pavel Krivak and his mother, Laura Burgess, travelled from southwestern Ontario to Ottawa by train for a special vacation. First stop, the Canada Science and Technology Museum.

"This is a dream trip for Pavel because we took Via Rail all the way here," says Burgess. "He's probably the biggest little train fan."

While Pavel is more of a diesel and electric powered train kind of guy, there was plenty of fascination with the massive steam-powered rail cars inside the museum, along with many other interesting technology exhibits and live science demonstrations.

Despite the warmer weather, ski season is still in full swing at Camp Fortune, where families like Isla and Eamon Martin, accompanied by their dad, Korby, enjoyed the slopes.

"It's beautiful today, the sun is out and it's really nice," says Martin. "Camp Fortune has maintained the snow pretty well and we're having a great time. We might even come back tomorrow."

Camp Fortune expects to remain open throughout the week, offering day and night skiing. Other ski hills in the region, like Mont Cascasdes, Edelweiss, Mont Saint Marie, as well as Mount Pakenham and Calabogie Peak are also operating, however the warm weather serves as a reminder to seize the chance to ski while the slopes are still open.