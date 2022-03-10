March Break means big business for ski resorts

Local ski resorts anticipate a busy March Break as the season on the slopes starts to come to an end.

"It's close to bookend of our ski season, so if you haven't got those ski dates in, you're really looking forward to it. Plus, if you like spring skiing, it's perfect. The sun is out, it's a little bit warmer, you're outside for Apres," says Blue Mountain public relations manager Tara Lovell.

Blue Mountain has several family-friendly events planned to keep kids busy during their week off school, including live performances at the top and bottom of the mountain, Dj's and a big air ski show.

"Fifty-foot ski jumps, stunts, music, lights and fireworks throughout the week. It's going to be great," says Lovell.

Even with COVID-19 restrictions loosening, some measures will still be in place, such as wearing masks and physical distancing inside shared spaces.

"We planned March Break with the restrictions in mind, so we are glad to hear we are one step closer out of the pandemic. A lot of the activities we have planned already kept people outside, and we made sure we would be easily able to abide to whatever restrictions would be in place," says Lovell.

Over at Horseshoe Resort, similar measures will be in place.

"We've seen people a little more comfortable, especially in the indoor settings. It's been quite busy through COVID because it's an outdoor recreation activity that people have been able to do," says Jonathan Reid, vice-president of Ski Operations.

Starting Thursday, Horseshoe is hosting a stop on the Freestyle Skiing Canada Cup.

The event will include a slopestyle and big air competition with some of the country's top freestyle skiers.

"They started training today. They'll be training on Friday. The slopestyle event is on Saturday, and the big air event is on Sunday."

Both resorts expect to be busy, so call ahead or book online if you're planning to hit the slopes.