March calls to cancel Canada Day in Ottawa following discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools

Calls to "Cancel Canada Day" echoed through the national capital region on July 1 following the discovery of unmarked graves at three former residential schools.

The Anishnabe nation and Indigenous rights group Idle No More hosted the "#CancelCanadaDay" march to Parliament Hill. In a statement on its website, Idle No More said the gathering was to "honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian state."

"We will not celebrate the ongoing genocide within Canada against Indigenous people," says a statement on Facebook. "Instead we will gather to honour all of the lives lost to the Canadian state, including the many lives lost to residential schools."

The march began at Indigenous Services in Gatineau. As of 11:30 a.m., hundreds of people, most wearing orange shirts, had gathered for the march.

On Parliament Hill, hundreds of people gathered Thursday morning to mark the country's 154th birthday and reflect on its history following the discovery of the unmarked graves.

The Canadian flag on the Peace Tower continues to fly at half-mast to recognize the discovery of children's remains at residential schools in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Flags are also flying at half-mast at city of Ottawa sites.

Last week, a memorial started on Parliament Hill following the discovery of 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. The memorial in front of the Centennial Flame includes shoes, stuffed animals and messages.

Canada Day events are cancelled in Ottawa for a second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Canadian Heritage is hosting a virtual Canada Day celebration at 8 p.m., instead of the usual giant show on Parliament Hill and at Major's Hill Park.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged that for some July 1, is "not yet a day of celebration."

"The horrific findings of the remains of hundreds of children at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan have rightly pressed us to reflect on our country's historic failures, and the injustices that still exist for Indigenous peoples and may others in Canada," said Trudeau.

"We as Canadians must be honest with ourselves about our past."

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Watson urged Ottawa residents to, "celebrate what brings us together and reflect on how we can collectively work towards reconciliation."

"While I look forward to an opportunity to celebrate our county with many residents next year, now more than more than ever it's most appropriate that we take the time to work towards meaningful reconciliation with all partners," said Watson in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a time to recognize that our country's past practices, which have scared far too many generations of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples."

SOME OTTAWA BUSINESSES CLOSE ON CANADA DAY

Some Ottawa businesses decided to remain closed on Canada Day following the discovery of the unmarked graves and out of respect for Indigenous communities in Canada.

The Gilmour and The Merry Dairy both said they would remain closed.

"On Canada Day, we come together to celebrate Canada as one of the best and greatest countries on earth. But to truly be the best and greatest country means owning up to the brutal facts of our past and present," said the Merry Dairy in a post on Twitter on June 1.

"Each of us needs to do our own part to atone, reconcile, and live together as fellow human beings with the respect and dignity each of us deserve."