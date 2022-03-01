March marks back to work in the office for many Calgarians

It's a big change for people who've gotten used to working from home as Tuesday marked the first day many Calgarians have had to plan their wardrobe, leave early to account for traffic and then rearrange their desks when they arrive at the office.

Elysse Perry and Lee Gibson work in the downtown core for an oil and gas company and are happy to be out of the house and back in the office.

"It's a bit of an adjustment, but it's good, it's just good to be back to some normalcy," said Gibson.

"Well, it's great, fantastic, lots of energy in the Plus 15s which is cool, everyone's pretty excited about it," added Perry. "It feels good, downtown feels vibrant."

Stephen Walker is a counsellor at the Calgary Counselling Centre and says even before people went to the office for the first time in months, they likely had some tough conversations, like rethinking child care.

"It's another disruption, right?" said Walker. "It's another change to the routines we've fought very hard to carefully create and so now we're entering another period of uncertainty, and so whatever uncertainty means to each family or each professional, right, and how they handle it is once again coming up."

Walker says with that disruption and uncertainty can come anxiety and it's important for people to think what their options are for heading back to the office.

"One of the things that your mind will do when you're feeling anxious is it'll start assembling all of the potential problems and that can get overwhelming," said Walker.

"So what we can do is start to organize them in terms of immediacy, like how soon is this happening for me? What are the very first things I need help with if this is happening?"

Many companies are offering a graduated return to the office of a few days a week. Karl Elias lives and works downtown and prefers to be in the office. But he says many workers will get some time to adjust.

"We're going to give everyone three to six months that was working from home to try and come in for a couple days a week," he said. "We'll keep reviewing it in three months and take it from there, because it's gonna be a hard adjustment, you can't just say today, you're coming back, so we'll try this."

Sharlene Massie is the founder of About Staffing and says some employers are looking at keeping more people working from home rather than back in the office.

"Employers are also finding that the employees were more productive working from home," said Massie. "So if they can cut costs and have more productive employees, that's the route they're going."

She's seeing half her clients choosing to keep staff working from home while the other half are bringing them back to work in the office.