March of 1,000 Umbrellas kicks off United Way campaign

A sea of umbrellas took over downtown Kitchener on Thursday, as United Way Waterloo Region Communities officially launched its campaign.

More than 400 people came together to participate in the March of 1,000 Umbrellas, which wrapped up at Carl Zehr Square outside of Kitchener City Hall.

“An umbrella is a wraparound, it protects you” said Joan Fisk, CEO of the local United Way organization. “So the idea is to raise money to protect people because we’re here to change the power of poverty.”

People were sporting umbrellas of all sizes and colours on King Street to raise funds but also awareness.

“We’ve seen huge change since the pandemic,” said Fisk.

“We understand community condition so we’re here to help break open some of those barriers because poverty is complex and we’re here to help solve some of those riddles.”

The local United Way is aiming to raise $8 million throughout the 2023-2024 campaign.

According to Fisk, the funds help to support over 100 different local organizations.

FOOD INSECURITY

Money raised will benefit organizations like Nutrition for Learning, a group that participated in the event.

“You feel all of that big community love here today and it’s pretty powerful,” said CEO of Nutrition for Learning, Erin Morahan.

The charity provides access to food and resources to a majority of the schools across Waterloo region. The group said food insecurity is even more prevalent than ever.

“Food costs, of course, are rising. But what's really rising right now is the need. There are more hungry kids [from grades] K to 12 than we've ever seen in our history,” said Morahan.

HELPING UNITED WAY HELP PEOPLE

It wasn’t just groups who benefit from funds raised taking part in the march but also groups that help the United Way help people.

“So I partner with United Way in raising funds locally, and help to contribute to the big pot and then the services that they offer,” said Tanya Lutkin with P&H Miling Group in Cambridge.

Lutkin said she’s proud to be a corporate volunteer.

“The need is obvious. You can see the need as you walk through the streets but the help that they're providing – that’s part you don't see,” Lutkin said.

Money raised during this campaign season will help support critical programs for food, housing and mental and physical well-being. The campaign wraps up at the end of March 2024.