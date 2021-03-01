Snow and strong winds blow across the Northern third of the province today as the rest of Saskatchewan sees things start to warm up by mid-morning.
Temperatures this afternoon are expected to crest in plus territory, as this so-called lion leaves as quickly as it came.
More mild weather greets us as the month’s first week continues.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Sunny / AM Wind
High: 1
Evening: 0
Tuesday – Clearing
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: -2
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -12
Afternoon High: 1