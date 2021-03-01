Snow and strong winds blow across the Northern third of the province today as the rest of Saskatchewan sees things start to warm up by mid-morning.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to crest in plus territory, as this so-called lion leaves as quickly as it came.

More mild weather greets us as the month’s first week continues.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Sunny / AM Wind

High: 1

Evening: 0

Tuesday – Clearing

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: 1