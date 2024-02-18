March to honour Indigenous women takes place in Halifax
CTV News Atlantic Journalist
Paul Hollingsworth
There was an emotional march to honour Indigenous women that took place on the streets of downtown Halifax on Sunday.
Roughly 200 people participated in the fourth annual Kjipuktuk March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two Spirit Persons, and Relatives.
Organized by community members and relatives, the march began at Peace and Friendship Park in south-end Halifax and wrapped up with a ceremony at the Public Gardens Gazebo.
Those who attended were encouraged to bring signs, friends and good intentions.
The post-march ceremony featured numerous speakers and lasted roughly 90 minutes.
