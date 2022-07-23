Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800m
Staff
The Canadian Press
Marco Arop earned his first world championship medal with a bronze in the men's 800-metre final on Saturday at the world track and field championships.
The Edmonton native finished with a time of one minute 44.28 seconds.
Kenya's Emmanuel Korir won gold with a season-best performance of 1:43.71. Algerian Djamel Sedjati grabbed silver crossing the line in 1:44.14.
The 23-year-old Arop is just the second Canadian man to ever medal in the race at worlds. Gary Reed won silver in 2007 in Osaka, Japan.
Arop ran the third-fastest time in the world this season three weeks ago at the Pre World Invitational Championships.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.
