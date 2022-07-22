Marconi festival in the Sault meets the world
Instead of its usual Italian Festival, the Marconi Cultural Event Centre is expanding the event to encompass other cultures.
The Marconi Meets World Festival runs until Saturday and features various ethnic foods and music as well as games for the kids.
“We went with a multicultural festival, including the Italian festival, and some Indigenous programming,” said Trevor Zachary, one of the organizers of the event. “So, (we’re) pretty excited to do a little bit more."
Bouncy castles, slides and games can be found in the kids’ zone. There’s also plenty of food.
“Porchetta on a bun!” said organizer Eliz Nelson.
“Pizza, Marconi food, Caribbean Jerk Fusion, excellent jerk pork and jerk chicken. We have Indian Palate, and we have cotton candy and Beaver Tails and Little Orbits Donuts. It’s awesome.”
Marconi Meets World is free to attend. Organizers will be collecting monetary donations for the soup kitchen. Donations can be made at the gate.
