Marie Osmond coming to Caesars Windsor for festive Christmas-themed show

Marie Osmond will be hitting The Colosseum stage this December with a festive show featuring new hits and classic favourites sure to bring holiday cheer.

Osmond, who has now spent more than six decades in the entertainment business, will take to the stage Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. for Marie Osmond: A Symphonic Christmas.

Osmond rose to stardom when her debut single “Paper Roses” reached the number one spot on two Billboard Charts. She went on to become a multiple gold and platinum-selling artist with numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums. She is a Country Music Award winner and has sold three New York Times Bestselling books.

The singer, TV performer, talk show host, dancer, actor, entrepreneur and public speaker travels North America with her renowned and celebrated Symphonic shows. For her Symphonic Christmas show, fans can expect to get in the holiday spirit with performances of classics, new hits and holiday favourites.

Tickets will go on sale Friday Sept. 23. Tickets can be purchased through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The box office is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and from noon to 10 p.m. on show days.