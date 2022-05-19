Marinas prep for busy long weekend despite record gas prices

Marinas are preparing for what's expected to be the busiest weekend of the year, with many boaters planning to head out on the water despite the record-high gas prices.

"It's the beginning of boating season," said Gordon Bay Marine service manager Sam Larkman. "Boats are coming out of our storage facility. We are working on them inside, outside, getting them water-ready, doing a water test and then all cleaned up and off to their customers."

At Gordon Bay Marine in Muskoka, it's full steam ahead.

"The guys are working long, working hard and getting everything they can done," said Larkman.

With more than 1,000 boats in storage, crews have been working non-stop, getting upwards of 300 boats ready for the weekend.

The busiest weekend of the year is expected to be even busier, with COVID-19 creating a boom in the industry.

"We took in a lot more service customers and a lot more new boats that we have to get out for the first time," said Gordon Bay Marine marketing coordinator Stephanie Priem.

Many are still looking to get their hands on a vessel as demand surpasses supply.

"The boost has been modified slightly because the manufacturers haven't been able to keep up," said Gordon Bay Marine sales manager Mike Thomas. "We are expecting things to carry into 2023 and possibly 2024."

Over in Midland at Wye Heritage Marina, boater Mark Coles said there is no better time of the year.

"It's what you live for," Coles said. "There is nothing like Georgian Bay as far as cruising."

The marina is also in full swing, currently launching 25 to 30 boats a day.

"The past two years, we have been locked down during launch season," president of Maple Leaf Marinas, Dave Rozycki, said. "We didn't even get to start putting boats in the water until late May in the last two years, so we are well ahead."

Rozycki said gas prices at the marina would be locked in to $1.95 as prices at the pumps continue to climb.