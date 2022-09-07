iHeartRadio

Marine emergency investigated at Ambassador Bridge

The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is shown in this file photo. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor police are investigating after a marine emergency at the riverfront near the Ambassador Bridge.

Officers were called to the area along the Detroit River Tuesday afternoon.

A search of the water and shoreline was launched.

Police say the investigation continued on Wednesday.

No foul play is expected and there is no concern for public safety.

