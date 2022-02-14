Marineland makes first court appearance to face animal cruelty charge
Marineland made its first appearance in court Monday to face an animal cruelty charge laid by Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).
Police launched an investigation in October over the theme park's use of whales and dolphins in shows after the park allegedly used the mammals for entertainment purposes.
The passing of Bill S-203 in 2019 made it illegal under the criminal code to use mammals for entertainment performances.
NRPS laid one animal cruelty charge on the park in early December.
Marineland has retained Toronto lawyer Scott Fenton, who says they are awaiting disclosure from the prosecution.
The park has denied all allegations of animal cruelty, claiming their mammal shows are of "educational nature."
Marineland will reappear in the St. Catharine's court on March 23.
On Friday, a second beluga transferred from Marineland to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut died, the facility confirmed, adding that another whale was in intensive care.
-
Registration begins for 2022 Calgary summer campsRegistration is now open for a number of Calgary-based summer camps.
-
Comox Valley RCMP seek man after $300 tequila stolenMounties in the Comox Valley are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly stole a $300 bottle of tequila from a liquor store last month.
-
Love in the time of COVID: How the pandemic presents unique romantic challengesAs the pandemic drags on, nearly every aspect of our lives has been impacted – including our love lives.
-
New murals showcase student life at N.B. universityArtists in Fredericton are working on a piece for St. Thomas University, which will showcase student life and the campus’ diversity.
-
Hospital official 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of provincial reopeningThe COVID-19 lead for Waterloo-Wellington hospitals says she's 'cautiously optimistic' things are improving, as the province announced the COVID-19 vaccination certificate program will end on March 1.
-
Manitoba premier plans to visit First Nation after three killed in house fireManitoba's premier says she is arranging a visit to a northern Indigenous community where three children died in a fatal house fire.
-
Man shouted at Saskatoon hospital staff while holding inert grenade: policePolice were called to a Saskatoon hospital after man was reportedly shouting at staff while holding a device.
-
Vancouver's Gassy Jack statue toppled, covered in red paint during Women's Memorial MarchA well-known Vancouver statue was toppled over and defaced by some participants of the 31st annual Women's Memorial March on Monday.
-
Cape Breton tourism sector looks for songs that celebrate the islandTourism operators in Cape Breton, N.S., are looking for new songs to attract people to the island.