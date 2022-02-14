Marineland makes first court appearance to face animal cruelty charge

Marineland made its first appearance in court Monday to face an animal cruelty charge laid by Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

Police launched an investigation in October over the theme park's use of whales and dolphins in shows after the park allegedly used the mammals for entertainment purposes.

The passing of Bill S-203 in 2019 made it illegal under the criminal code to use mammals for entertainment performances.

NRPS laid one animal cruelty charge on the park in early December.

Marineland has retained Toronto lawyer Scott Fenton, who says they are awaiting disclosure from the prosecution.

The park has denied all allegations of animal cruelty, claiming their mammal shows are of "educational nature."

Marineland will reappear in the St. Catharine's court on March 23.

On Friday, a second beluga transferred from Marineland to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut died, the facility confirmed, adding that another whale was in intensive care.