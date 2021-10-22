Mariposa Folk Festival returns to Orillia this weekend
The Mariposa Folk Festival has returned after a two-year hiatus.
The fan-favourited event is back for a single Saturday afternoon of live music.
On Oct. 23, the concerts will run from 1 to 5 p.m., at various venues around the city, followed by an evening concert at Orillia Opera House. The toe-tapping show at the opera house will feature musical guests Donovan Woods and Shakura S'Aida, and Evangeline Gentle.
A number of COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including providing proof of full vaccination status and identification. Those with medical exemptions are required to provide a doctor's note and a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of a show.
A number of the events are already sold out for this year. Tickets are available online or by calling 705-326-8011.
