Mariposa Folk Festival sells out after return

Tudhope Park in Orillia was flooded with music lovers on Saturday as the Mariposa Folk Festival kicked off.

Musical acts from across the world are in the sunshine city to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the festival after it was cancelled in 2020 and again in 2021.

"We will have 30,000 [people] over the course of the weekend,"' said Pam Carter, the president of the festival foundation.

"It's heartening to see because the industry was really decimated by the pandemic, not just the artists but production, suppliers, presenters, etc...so having them back in business, the lights have come back on."

The list extends to food and artisan vendors. Over the past day, dozens from across central and southern Ontario have set up shop in the park and are grateful to be back after a challenging few years.

"There was a lot of creative thinking to stay afloat; we did a lot of work to prep, hoping we could come back. So it means everything to us; it's our lively hood," said Wendy Martin, the owner of Muskoka Tye Dye.

"Oh my gosh, being back is amazing and seeing everyone out," Kisha Sharpe of Picnic Tapas and wine.

For Peter Gilbert, he's not only selling his wooden flutes but also playing them in between customers.

During the last two years, he says he took his business online, but being in Orillia and having access to thousands of people, he hopes this will not only lead to a boost in revenue but in repeat customers.

"I couldn't be in a better place! Great people, great food, great music," said Gilbert, the owner of Red Raven Flutes.

According to organizers, the festival has sold out for the first time since 1988.

On Sunday night, the festival will honour Orillia Native and past performer Gordon Lightfoot by inducting him into the Mariposa Folk Festival hall of fame.