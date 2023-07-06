Mariposa Folk Festival takes the stage for 3 days this weekend

The Mariposa Folk Festival hits the stage this weekend in Orillia with a special Gordon Lightfoot tribute.

The festival at Tudhope Park kicks off Friday and runs through to Sunday, celebrating song, dance and craft.

The three-day event features performances by various artists, including Tegan and Sara, Feist, Rufus Wainwright, The Wood Brothers, KT Tunstall, Judy Collins, and Son Little, among others.

A special performance in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot takes to the stage Friday at 5 p.m.

The Way We Feel - A Lightfoot Celebration - brings together Canadian musicians to perform iconic Lightfoot songs, including Toronto-based singer-songwriter Matthew Barber, Juno-nominated vocalist Lori Cullen, and folk duo DALA.

Country music veterans The Good Brothers will also join the tribute, including folk musician Meredith Moon, multi-instrumentalist Kevin Fox, and award-winning folk artist Jory Nash.

Organizers recommend attendees arrive at the Tudhope Park festival gates early to avoid missing an act.

Weekend, camping and Flex tickets are sold out for the festival, but there are a limited number of Friday evening passes available.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Mariposa Folk Foundation Office on Peter Street South, by calling at 705-326-3655, or online.