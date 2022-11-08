Mariposa skater wins two golds

The competitive instinct is something many athletes never lose, and in the last little while, skater Dr. Selina Tombs has done nothing but win.

The 50-year-old Mariposa skater recently competed and won two gold medals at the International Skating Union (ISU) Adult Figure Skating championship in Ottawa.

She won gold in the Free Skate and Artistic competitions.

She credits her supporters for her success and says excellence can be a part of life at any age.

"I hope that when people see me, they see an opportunity to pursue dreams perhaps that they were not able to fulfill when they were younger or perhaps what they still wish to fulfill," Tombs said.

"Passion...the three Ds are the most important...desire...determination, and the third one she's got is the discipline to follow through," said Doug Leigh, Mariposa coach.

Dr. Selina Tombs is preparing for the ISU Adult championships next May and the Masters' Winter Games in 2024.