A private bus operator is getting a $720,000 government subsidy to continue operating routes in northern New Brunswick that it had wanted to cancel because of a drop in ridership.

New Brunswick said today the funding for Maritime Bus will allow the company keep service running to Edmundston and Campbellton.

It says $360,000 will come from an envelope of federal cash given to New Brunswick for COVID relief, while the rest will come from the provincial government.

The funding will be given to the city of Edmundston, which will pay the bus company for service to the province's northern region.

The government says the money is contingent on the company guarantying the continued operation of its northern routes until the end of 2021.

Edmundston deputy mayor Eric Marquis said today in a news release that without intercity bus service his community would be isolated from the rest of the province.

"Maritime Bus provides accessible and affordable transportation service for people in our region who need to travel to southern New Brunswick for medical care," Marquis said. "We are very grateful for the intervention of the government of New Brunswick."

Government Reform Minister Daniel Allain said today the province appreciates how Maritime Bus provides a key service to residents, businesses and communities.

"We took the time to work with municipal stakeholders on this priority file and to do our due diligence to ensure this service continues to be available during the pandemic," Allain said.

The government decision comes after public outcry and political pressure, including from Green party Leader David Coon, who had called on Premier Blaine Higgs to negotiate an agreement with the company to keep its buses on the roads.

Last week, 21 senators from the Maritimes penned a letter urging the federal government to provide financial assistance. They noted that Ottawa provided direct funding for Greyhound when it abandoned bus routes in Western Canada.

Earlier this month, Maritime Bus president Mike Cassidy said he had to cut routes because the number of passengers using the bus service fell from 191,000 in 2019 to just 69,000 last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021.