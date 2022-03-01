Maritime business owners help Ukraine with a painful perspective

As Maritime companies step up to support Ukraine, some local business owners have a painfully unique perspective for why the help is critically important.

Oksana Posatska, and her staff at Galbraith Florist in Saint John have been busy making floral arrangements with vibrant shades of blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

All proceeds from the special bouquets will go to the Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Relief Fund.

While Posatska has been overwhelmed by the community’s support, she’s also been overcome with the grief and stress as her homeland is invaded by another country.

Posatska is from Ukraine. Her parents, sister, aunts, and uncles are in the country right now, along with several close friends.

“It’s terrifying, it’s truly terrifying,” said Posatska in an interview Tuesday.

Posatska has been candid about the agonizing experience of contacting family and friends to confirm their safety.

“Calling my parents in the middle of the night and checking to see if they were still alive was the absolute hardest thing I've ever had to do in my life,” she wrote on her website.

“And the fear of going to bed tonight without knowing what I will have to wake up to tomorrow is sickening.”

Nova Scotia-based Peace By Chocolate has created a Peace For Ukraine campaign, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross Society’s special Ukraine fund.

Company founder Tareq Hadhad is all too familiar with the realities of war. In 2012, his family’s original chocolate factory in Damascus, Syria was destroyed by bombs and war.

“We as a family have survived a war that stole everything from us 10 years ago,” said Hadhad in an interview Tuesday. “We are here to tell Ukrainians that we are there for them.”

“Now it’s our turn to give back and support other human beings across the planet.”

The Canadian Red Cross has information available on its website for any individual, family, business, or organization looking to fundraise for humanitarian efforts.