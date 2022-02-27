Maritime entertainment industry cautiously optimistic for pandemic recovery

Theatres across the Maritimes are preparing the return of a live audience after many experienced a lengthy layoff.

"The biggest thing that helps the Savoy is the gathering limits because it's very difficult to do a show when there's gathering limits in the theatre as big as the Savoy," says Pam Leader from Savoy Theatre.

In Nova Scotia, all COVID-19 restrictions are planned to ease by March 21. This being something the entertainment industry is looking forward to after being hit hard by the pandemic.

"Artists have been one of the greatest groups that have not been able to be employed. Even in places that were able to do shows, it's been casts of one or two people, so if we can have a big cast again and hire local's artists is huge," says Wesley Colford, with Highland Arts Theatre.

At the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, community donations have kept them afloat.

"We have basically been on life line since March 2020. Every time there's another wave, every time there's another lockdown, all of our finances are depleted that much more and bankruptcy becomes that much more of a reality," says Colford.

Over 40 shows are planned at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S., through the spring and summer, including headliner Johnny Reid.

"Johnny Reid in concert June 22nd, 23rd, and 24th. We were worried, but now that is going to happen and we're excited," says Leader.

Both theatres say they're cautiously optimistic while the province reopens.

Leader says she feels the demand is there for sold-out shows at maximum capacity and adds it can generate revenue for the local economy.

"It's like a domino effect. Nobody in this industry was making any money that last two years," she says.