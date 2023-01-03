Maritime families welcome babies on New Year’s Day
Several Maritime families welcomed the region’s first 2023 babies into the world on New Year’s Day.
Coming in at 7.5 pounds, Phoebe Shannan was born at the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre in Moncton, N.B., at 8:49 a.m.
Her parents are Christopher Shannan and Patience Safford.
At 10:28 a.m., baby Alexander was born at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton. He weighed six pounds and four ounces.
The Horizon Health Network – one of New Brunswick’s two health authorities – says Alexander and his mother are resting and doing well.
A third baby was born at Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst, N.B., but the Vitalité Health Network – the province’s other health authority – says their parents want to remain anonymous.
In Nova Scotia, a spokesperson for the IWK Health Centre confirmed that the Halifax hospital’s first baby of 2023 was born at 3 a.m. Sunday. The IWK is not releasing any additional information about the birth.
CTV News has reached out to Health PEI for information about the first babies born on Prince Edward Island in 2023.
-
Annual moose count underway in northern Ont.The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is conducting its annual moose count, to estimate populations across the region and determine the number of hunting tags it will issue.
-
Trudeau and Zelenskyy hold 'substantive conversation' in first official call of new yearUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he had a 'substantive conversation' with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday.
-
Regina police asking public for help in street robbery investigationThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for help with an investigation into a robbery that happened on New Year’s Day.
-
Scam warning: The CRA doesn't want your Bitcoin, New Westminster police sayIncreasing reports of scammers impersonating Canada Revenue Agency employees have prompted a warning from New Westminster police that tax collectors would never demand payment in Bitcoin.
-
Fog advisory in place, warnings of ‘near zero’ visibilityAs a veil of fog rolls through Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada warns visibility could be “near zero.”
-
'It automatically means more peril:' Reaction pours in following proposed Toronto police budget boostRegis Korchinski-Paquet’s parents are disappointed to learn the Toronto Police Service might be getting a nearly $50-million budget increase this year.
-
'It will certainly show up': Experts say mild N.S. winter unlikely to continueAs local social media pages fill with colourful images, Nova Scotians are getting used to all kinds of unusual sights, and few complaints about slippery roads, frozen pipes and everything else winter brings.
-
'Tough to watch': Former Edmonton Elk reacts to player collapsing in NFL gameFormer Edmonton Elks defensive tackle Eddie Steele was watching Monday Night Football when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed on the field during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-
Exploring the Queen's connection to Winnipeg's architectureInside Union Station, there is a new exhibit looking at Queen Elizabeth II's influence on Winnipeg's and Canada's architecture.