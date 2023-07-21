Maritime gas prices up slightly
The price of gas and diesel went up slightly in the Maritime provinces overnight.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.1 cents per litre. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 177.2 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 179.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went up by 0.8 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 173.0 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 174.9 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change.
Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 176.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island increased by 2.3 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 178.1 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 1.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 176.5 cents per litre.
Diesel prices also increased by 0.8 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 179.0 cents per litre.
