Maritime impacts from Ida remnants will linger into Friday
The weakened remnants of a former hurricane still dumped more than a month's worth of rain on some Maritime communities Thursday.
The heaviest bans of rain began passing over the Bay of Fundy around 11 a.m., says CTV meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.
Localized flooding in Saint John created flooded intersections, where 77 mm. of rain had fallen by mid-afternoon.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nick Moore (@ctvmoore)
Water will likely be over some Saint John roads and streets until Friday.
Bobbi Hiltz left work early on Thursday so she could get home before her flood prone Saint John neighbourhood became impassable.
"Once the water gets a little bit higher my car definitely won't go through," she says.
Charlottetown Police are asking people to avoid several streets around the city due to localized flooding.
Road washouts have been reported in New Brunswick's Albert County (Albert Mine Road near Hillsborough), and Nova Scotia's Digby County (Highway 127 in Waterford).
The remnants of Hurricane Ida caused historic flooding in the U.S. northeast on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, killing at least 43 people from Maryland to Connecticut.
